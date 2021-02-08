History of Order of Malta in Carlow explored in upcoming talk

The oldest order of chivalry in the world which has longstanding roots in Carlow will be explored in an upcoming Carlow Historical & Archaeological Society (CHAS) talk on Wednesday.

CHAS will be hosting an online talk on the Order of Malta in Carlow and south Leinster on Wednesday 17 February at 8pm.

Dr Declan M Downey will present the TALK entitled, ‘The Hospitaller Knights of St John in Carlow & South Leinster from the 12th to the 21st Centuries’.

All are welcome to join this lecture by going to the website www.carlowhistorical.com and click on the link for the lecture.

The Hospitaller Knights of St John or as it’s more generally known as The Order of Malta is the oldest order of chivalry in the world. Ever since its foundation 900 years ago it still operates as a volunteer charity caring for the vulnerable and marginalized and it is a major provider of emergency medical assistance. Among the world’s major humanitarian organizations, the order is unique in that it is recognized in International Law and diplomacy as an independent sovereign entity under the governance of its elected princely grand master and council. The order first arrived in Ireland in 1171 and it swiftly established 129 preceptories (houses that offered medical care services and facilities) and lazar houses (for the care of lepers) in Counties Wexford, Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Kildare, Tipperary, Cork, Limerick, Kerry, Kildare, Meath, Louth and Down. Many of the Order’s Irish priors were quite colourful characters, including Roger Utlagh (Outlawe), who had opposed Bishop de Ledrede’s infamous witch trial of Alice Kyteler in Kilkenny in 1324. The medieval Priory of Ireland was independent of England, and it communicated directly with the Order’s Grand Masters in Jerusalem and later in Rhodes during this period. There is evidence that Irish Knights had brought the devotion to St Brigid of Kildare with them to Acre. In 1540, Henry VIII suppressed the Order in Ireland. Nevertheless, Irishmen continued to join the Order abroad. In 1934, the Order was re-established in Ireland, and in 1938 the first of its Ambulance Corps was inaugurated in Galway. By 1945, the Carlow Unit of the Order of Malta’s Ambulance Corps was founded.

Dr Declan M Downey, lectures in European and Japanese legal and diplomatic history at University College Dublin where he directs the BCL degree programme in Law with History. His extensive publications and leading role in major international research projects have been recognized with international honours, distinctions and awards including the Austrian Order of Merit (2003), and the Spanish Royal Order of Isabel la Católica (2008). On 4 December 2009, he became the first Irish citizen to be elected to membership of the Spanish Royal Academy of History. In 2010, he received the Japanese Ambassadorial Commendation in recognition of his promotion of the study of Japanese history and culture at UCD.