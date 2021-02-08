Mass Covid vaccine centre for Carlow town

CARLOW town is set to be the venue for a mass vaccination centre for Co Carlow. The HSE is currently in discussions with a hotel in Carlow town to host a large vaccination centre.

The Nationalist understands that while an inquiry has been made, no firm deal has yet been done with the venue.

However, a HSE spokesperson told The Nationalist there would “definitely” be a vaccine centre in Carlow town. It would be expected to begin operations in the next few weeks.

The next phase of the vaccine roll-out will start with the over-85s next week, when GPs are expected to join the vaccination effort. A deal which has been worked out between GPs and the Irish Medical Organisation will see most over-70s get their jabs from local surgeries, with up to 40 vaccination centres also being used nationwide.