Mass Covid vaccine centre for Carlow town

Monday, February 08, 2021

Mary Farrell, Assistant Director of Nursing at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow received her Covid Vaccine from HSE/South East Community Healthcare vaccination team member Corina Mayling

CARLOW town is set to be the venue for a mass vaccination centre for Co Carlow. The HSE is currently in discussions with a hotel in Carlow town to host a large vaccination centre.

The Nationalist understands that while an inquiry has been made, no firm deal has yet been done with the venue.

However, a HSE spokesperson told The Nationalist there would “definitely” be a vaccine centre in Carlow town. It would be expected to begin operations in the next few weeks.

The next phase of the vaccine roll-out will start with the over-85s next week, when GPs are expected to join the vaccination effort. A deal which has been worked out between GPs and the Irish Medical Organisation will see most over-70s get their jabs from local surgeries, with up to 40 vaccination centres also being used nationwide.

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

30 more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Carlow

Monday, 08/02/21 - 7:45pm

Calls for adequate car parking at new library site

Monday, 08/02/21 - 5:00pm

Tinryland defibrillator will be available 24/7

Monday, 08/02/21 - 3:40pm

Similar Articles

30 more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Carlow

Monday, 08/02/21 - 7:45pm

19 more cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow

Saturday, 06/02/21 - 7:55pm

18 more cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow

Friday, 05/02/21 - 8:26pm