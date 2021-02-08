McDonald’s set to resume walk-in takeaway services

James Cox

McDonald’s is reopening some of its walk-in restaurants for takeaway this week on a trial basis.

The restaurant had been limiting its services to drive through only during level 5 restrictions.

A small number of restaurants will reopen this week on a trial basis, with McDonald’s saying it hopes to have the majority of restaurants open for walk-in takeaway across Ireland from February 22nd.

A McDonald’s spokesman said: “This week, a small number of our restaurants will trial reopening walk-in Takeaway with these enhancements in place, with the plan to reopen the majority of restaurants for walk-in Takeaway across Ireland from Monday 22nd February.

“New safety measures being introduced include visors as well as face coverings for customer facing employees, revised guidance and processes for our couriers to support their safe working and enhanced processes for managing customer and courier flow in restaurants.

“Once again, we would like to thank our franchisees, managers and employees for their ongoing commitment in supporting and implementing all of our updated procedures. The wellbeing of our people, as well as our suppliers, couriers and our customers remains our top priority, and we are confident the new processes in place will further enhance our already robust safety measures.”