Met Éireann issues 24-hour warning for snow with up to 5cm forecast

Met Éireann has issued a warning for snow and ice in six counties, as easterly winds bring wintery showers in off the Irish Sea and cause temperatures to plummet.

The status yellow warning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow, Meath and Monaghan comes into effect from 6pm on Monday evening.

Snow accumulations of between two and five centimetres are possible in some areas.

The warning will remain in place until 6pm on Tuesday evening.

Status Yellow – Snow/Ice Warning For Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow, Meath and Monaghan Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 cm in places. Valid: 18:00 Monday 08/02/2021 to 18:00 Tuesday 09/02/2021 More weather warning information here ➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/cnOa2qC7KI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 8, 2021

The forecaster said temperatures are set to drop to as low as minus 3 degrees Celsius, with snow likely to fall overnight in Ulster and north Leinster. The wintery showers, falling as sleet or snow, will spread inland on Tuesday.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) shows snow falling on Monday night along the east coast from Antrim down to Wicklow and into the midlands as far as Co Offaly.

There will be two separate bands of snow on Tuesday one across the middle of the country stretching as far as Galway and a second along the south coast in Munster.

What snow will fall on Tuesday may stay on the ground in places because temperatures will only be between 1 and 3 degrees during the week.

Our Meteorologist’s Commentary has just been updated with a discussion on 👉

Monday-Wednesday: Risk of snow showers, frost and ice

Sea-effect snow showers

Thursday & Friday: Frontal snow risk

❄️🌨️ #sneachtahttps://t.co/nBoHTU7qHU pic.twitter.com/F0HWoNRtwr — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 8, 2021

“You could see Dublin get up to 3cm on Tuesday. You could be seeing snow on the ground,” Met Éireann forecaster Linda Hughes told The Irish Times.

Wednesday will see a similar pattern but on Wednesday night a weather front from the Atlantic will hit the cold air from the east.

“We are looking for proper accumulations on Thursday. We are looking at 5cm on Thursday widely. We should seeing lying snow on Thursday,” she said.

“At the moment the south and southeast are looking at the highest accumulations. I expect that to change quite a lot in the coming days.”

Ms Hughes said there was uncertainty about what happens after that with warmer air likely to follow on behind, though parts of Leinster and Ulster could see the snow linger.

Further #snow showers this evening, feeding across the country on brisk easterly winds ❄️ Drier in the west with some clearer spells and just the odd wintry flurry 🌨️ Temperatures widely falling below freezing and feeling bitterly cold in the wind 🥶 pic.twitter.com/6XHWHoRy3Q — Met Office (@metoffice) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Germany and the Netherlands have seen transport disrupted as heavy snowfall and icy temperatures gripped parts of central and northern Europe.

In the UK, police warned people not to travel as heavy snow and ice brought disruption, closing coronavirus vaccination centres and schools.

The UK Met Office issued severe amber snow warnings for London and south-east England, where heavy snow is likely to cause long delays on roads as well as affecting rail and air travel.