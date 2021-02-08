Paul Mescal’s agent issues statement after backlash over MTK training

James Cox

Normal People star Paul Mescal is no longer training at MTK Global, his agent confirmed in a statement.

The popular actor received backlash after MTK shared a video of him training at their Sydney gym.

The criticism was over the gym’s links to crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

Mescal was training for a role in a new film and he was unaware of the gym’s links to Kinahan, his agent said.

The statement reads: “Goalpost Pictures and Chapter 2 are in production in Australia on a new feature film starring Paul Mescal.

“As part of his preparation for the film, Paul has been required to undertake boxing training.

“The production was not aware of the connection between the gym and the man named by Irish courts as a crime boss.

“Paul is no longer training at the facility.”