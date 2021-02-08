Tinryland defibrillator will be available 24/7

By Suzanne Pender

LIFE-SAVING equipment that hopefully will never be used yet undoubtedly is an enormous asset to the local community has been just been installed in Tinryland.

A public-access defibrillator and heated storage cabinet was installed on the wall of the parish hall just inside the courtyard of St Joseph’s Church.

The defibrillator is accessible 24/7, does not require a code and is unlocked, therefore allowing full access in the event of an emergency.

“This is such a vital addition to the village of Tinryland and we’re very proud we managed to get one for our community,” said Jim Deane, a member of Tinryland First Responders.

“It has easy access on the wall of the village hall and the defibrillator is battery powered with an electric heated cabinet, so even in very cold weather it doesn’t affect its workings,” added Jim.

The Tinryland public-access defibrillator is located in a well-lit area and has CCTV for added security. It was purchased thanks to National Lottery/HSE funding.

As with all defibrillators, once powered on, it will give the user step-by-step instructions on how to operate the life-saving device.

“We’d also like to thank Seamus Byrne of South East Electrical, who installed the defibrillator free of charge; he was very good to us,” added Jim.

Tinryland First Responders are one of the county’s newest first-responder groups and had just completed their training with the National Ambulance Service/Community First Responders (CFR) Ireland in early 2020, when Covid struck.

On the advice of CFR, the activity of all first-responders across the country has been temporarily suspended due to Covid-19, but like so many of the county’s CFR groups, Tinryland is looking forward to a time when they can be back up and running.

“We are restricted at the moment, but when we get the go-ahead from the National Ambulance Service we are ready to go,” said Jim.

Jim particularly thanked Tinryland Athletic Club and all those who generously supported fundraising activities for Tinryland First Responders.