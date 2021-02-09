Animal charity criticises ‘horrible’ abuse of raffled donkey

A donkey had to be rescued in Dublin over the weekend after being raffled and whipped.

Animal charity My Lovely Horse Rescue said it was alerted to videos in which the animal was repeatedly whipped, before being raffled off on social media in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin.

The donkey was found near Liffey Valley on Sunday and was taken into care with the help of gardaí.

Co-founder of My Lovely Horse Rescue, Martina Kenny, said the donkey, named Mac, is making a recovery.





“He’d been raffled, was raffled again, he was sold a couple of times, and it was just heartbreaking,” she said.

“To see him being whipped up the road and being made fun of and raffled, it was just like the lowest type of cruelty. Horrible.”