Carlow chef Ian wins his first Michelin Star award

A MYSHALL chef has earned the world’s premier dining rating with his first Michelin Star.

Ian Roche is the executive chef at the renowned Cliff House Hotel restaurant in Waterford, which retained it Michelin Star recently.

Although only 33, Ian has worked in Michelin restaurants for the past decade, but this was the first Michelin Star in his own name.

“It’s vindication rather than excitement!” said Ian. “It’s simple cooking, just a tribute to the local supplier and local ingredients here.”

Distinctions don’t come any bigger for dining than the Michelin imprimatur, but for Ian it was all about getting customers in through the door and giving them exceptional food.

“There is nothing you can do (to obtain the Michelin), there are no set criteria,” he said. “Some chefs can become a bit too obsessive about them.”

The judging is done anonymously, so the food that’s served up to the judges is what the customers can expect.

Ian previously worked in Stockholm as head chef at the Michelin Star restaurant Oaxen Krog, and prior to that in Copenhagen’s legendary Noma restaurant.

Ian took up his current position in June, but due to Covid-19, the Cliff House was only open for 16 weeks. 2020 was a desperate year for hospitality, Cliff House included. Still, Ian has tried to be productive.

“We are in our third lockdown now and I have always tried to set myself an activity or a goal to do during it. It might be finding a new pork supplier or looking at replacing an ingredient.”

There were opportunities that lockdown offered where Ian could experiment, like crafting driftwood on the nearby beach into butter spoons.

A past pupil of Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown, Ian is the son of Margaret and the late Michael Doyle.

While the Cliff House has previously enjoyed Michelin status, the offering under Ian is much different than his predecessor.

Ingredients, even cutlery, came from all over Europe previously.

“I flipped the coin on it. The ingredients are Irish, cutlery is made in Ireland, crockery as well,” said Ian, who was passionate about using produce that is on his doorstep in Ardmore.

“You can see the fishermen from the restaurant,” he said. “It’s all about finding those local suppliers.”

The kitchen team at the Cliff House also doesn’t fit the TV stereotype of the high-pressure environment. There is music on, laughter and jokes.

“It’s like a family unit and everyone has their own little role,” said Ian.

Despite earning the Michelin Star, Ian still has many other goals and he hopes to achieve them from the Cliff House well into the future.