Danny’s sweet treats can help you get loved up for Valentine’s

By Suzanne Pender

A LOCKED-DOWN St Valentine’s Day minus its meals out or weekends away is forcing Carlow’s loved-up couples to think outside the box on 14 February. A local business is hoping to tap into the public appetite for something a little bit special next week with its amazing range of Valentine’s gifts.

Balloons and Sweet Treats is the brainchild of Danny Bolton from Killeshin, who turned his Carlow-based balloon business to the online world when the lockdown hit. He’s now expanded his range, specialising in stuffed balloons full of treats and toys for the big or little person in your life.

What makes Danny’s business unique is that the balloons can be personalised, while he has also teamed up with a number of local businesses to create a range of bespoke gifts that simply cannot be found anywhere else.

St Valentine’s Day has once again tapped into Danny’s creativity with everything from personalised hats, boxes filled with flowers and treats to exclusive beer hampers now part of the range and sure to wow the loved one in your life!

“People can’t book a hotel or head off for a night out, so I think everyone is just looking for something a bit different, a bit original to celebrate Valentine’s,” said Danny.

“I’ve teamed up with a florist and everything is personalised, so that really adds to it,” he said.

It’s not only romantic love that has people on the lookout for something special. With hugs and family get-togethers not possible at the moment, children’s Valentine’s gifts are also incredibly popular.

“We have children’s boxes with the heart balloon, little treats and their own name on the boxes, which are also really popular. When we put them up online, we must have had about 60 messages from people ordering them,” says Danny.

Balloons and Sweet Treats offers a delivery service in Carlow town and arrangements can be made for collection.

Next up for Balloons and Sweet Treats is Mother’s Day and Easter, with Danny already coming up with lots of gift ideas that are sure to be a little bit different.

Of course, there’s also all those birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions in between.

Check out the full range of St Valentine’s Day gifts and all occasions from Balloons and Sweet Treats on Facebook.