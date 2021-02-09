Father Ted star Rynagh O’Grady dies suddenly

James Cox

Irish actress Rynagh O’Grady, well known for playing Mary in Father Ted, has died.

Ms O’Grady, who was in her late 60s, died suddenly.

She was also well known for her work in the Abbey Theatre, who said she was a “beloved friend and colleague”.

Director of the Abbey Theatre Graham McLaren said: “Rynagh O’Grady – Her grace, her talent, her humour, her integrity, her patience.

“I’d sneak into the back row of the Abbey to watch her hush a hysterical audience with a look, then lead them through a speech full of heart, humanity and justice.

“Irish theatre got a lot darker today.”