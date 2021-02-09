Graiguecullen man raises €11,700 for St Fiacc’s House

A MARATHON fundraiser for St Fiacc’s House in Graiguecullen had an appropriately grand finish recently.

Jamie Malone had bid to run 500km during the month of January along with 5,000 push-ups and sits-ups in aid of the care home.

His initial hope was to raise between €2,000 and €3000, but the final tally realised a fantastic €11,733.50

Jamie said it was cliché to say he never expected to raise that vast amount, but that was the reality of how things panned out.

“If you have expectations going into fundraising, you are just going to be disappointed. But it was beyond my wildest dreams. I did not think it would raise even half of that,” he said.

Jamie finished his last run at St Fiacc’s House on Sunday 31 January, where the residents and staff gave him a great ovation to express their thanks.

Paul Dargan filmed the last run and captured the beautiful scenes, which can be viewed on the ‘Paul Dargan Photography’ Facebook page.

The elation of finishing the challenge was, however, short-lived, as the tragic news of the passing of Graiguecullen GAA stalwart Sinead Nolan filtered through that evening.

“It went from the highest high to the lowest low,” said Jamie, who is a member of Graiguecullen GAA Club and knew Sinead well. “Sinead was such a passionate Graiguecullen person. Playing the matches, you’d hear her cheering, supporting the team. She was a Graigue ultra!”

Manager of St Fiacc’s Joan Doogue expressed her gratitude for Jamie’s efforts.

“We are overwhelmed; I am overwhelmed at the amount raised. But I am not surprised at the generosity considering how lovely Jamie is and how popular he is. He is a fantastic person.”

Prior to Covid-19, fitness instructor Jamie had held exercise classes with residents at St Fiacc’s.

“The residents all love him,” said Joan.

Joan said the funds raised were “hugely important to St Fiacc’s”. The Friends of St Fiacc’s had been unable to hold their main fundraiser last year due to Covid-19, which typically would have raised thousands for the facility.

The money that Jamie has raised will, among other things, go towards new armchairs for the residents, who have already picked out their preferred models.

“Our residents have been so brave and so strong over the past year that we looked for ways to give them a boost and a distraction and getting new armchairs was one thing!” said Joan.