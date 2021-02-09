Ireland has highest rate of cannabis smokers in EU

Ireland has the highest rate of cannabis smokers in the European Union.

Some 17 per cent of Irish people now use products containing cannabis, according to a new survey from Eurobarometer.

Ireland also has the highest share of people who use e-cigarettes, at seven per cent against the EU average of two per cent.

Tim Hayes of the European Commission said the number of Irish people smoking cigarettes has continued to decline.

“Luckily, the number of people smoking is steadily declining in Ireland, and now only one in five smoke tobacco on a daily basis,” he said.

“Nevertheless, about one in ten smoke e-cigarettes, and surprisingly, almost one in five have smoked cannabis over the last year.”