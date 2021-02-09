Justice Minister marks Safer Internet Day with new Coco’s law

Kenneth Fox

The Justice Minister Helen McEntee has announced the implementation of Coco’s Law to mark Safer Internet day.

The law known fully as the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act, creates two separate image-based criminal offences and broadens the scope of the existing offence of harassment.

The first offence deals with the distribution or publication of intimate images without consent and with intent to cause harm. The penalties of which can be an unlimited fine and/or seven years imprisonment.

The second offence deals with the taking, distribution or publication of intimate images without consent even if there is no specific intent to cause harm.

This offence will carry a maximum penalty of a €5,000 fine and/or 12 months imprisonment.

Speaking about the new law, Minister McEntee said: “Image based abuse is absolutely disgusting and can ruin lives. There can be no tolerance for online abuse. Coco’s Law represents a big step forward in tackling harassment and harmful communications.

Cyberbullying

“I am honoured to pay tribute to the memory of Nicole Fox, and to the selfless efforts of her mother, Jackie, who has tirelessly campaigned to raise awareness about the harmful effects of online abuse and to make our laws stronger in this area.”

She said the legislation will not only provide an effective tool to bring to justice those who use technology to harm others, but it will also send a clear message that as a society the sharing, or threat to share, an intimate image of another person without their consent is not acceptable.

Minister McEntee also announced an agreement between the Department of Justice, the National Anti-Bullying Research and Resource Centre at DCU and the Department of Education, to establish an ‘Research Observatory on Cyberbullying’.

It will be focused on providing up-to-date research, advice and resources related to cyberbullying, cyberhate, and online harassment, and the implementation of Coco’s Law.

Funding for the Observatory will be provided by the Department of Justice in memory of Nicole.

Separately, the popular Webwise ‘Lockers’ programme, an important Junior Cycle resource on the topic of non-consensual sharing of intimate images created by Webwise, is being updated to include information about Coco’s Law.