Medical card eligibility expanded for terminally ill patients

By Suzanne Pender

The decision to expand access to medical cards, making them available to all those who are terminally ill and have a prognosis of up to 24 months has been broadly welcomed.

Minister Stephen Donnelly today secured approval to direct the HSE to put in place arrangements to enable all those with a prognosis of up to 24 months to be eligible for a medical card

“This is​ a very important and complex matter that affects many people at such a difficult stage in their lives and having the security of a medical card when someone is terminally ill can offer such reassurance and certainty,” said deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor added that she “wholeheartedly welcomed the news.”

“I would go further and say that all cancer patients regardless of prognosis, should be automatically approved for a medical card. Cancer patients can be given a discretionary medical card but there are no common rules for applying the discretion and there are serious delays in the application system.”

Up to now, all those who have a prognosis of up to 12 months meet the ‘end of life’ criteria for eligibility for a medical card.

This new arrangement will confer a benefit to patients with diagnoses across a range of specialties such as neurology, cardiology, respiratory and oncology

Last November, the Clinical Advisory Group established by the HSE to examine this issue recommended legislative change to extend medical card eligibility in cases of terminal illness. The administrative scheme announced today will be in place for 12 months, pending the development of legislative options, which is currently being examined by the Department of Health.

