Medical card eligibility expanded for terminally ill patients

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced plans to expand access to medical cards for terminally ill people with a prognosis of up to 24 months.

The expansion will include patients across a range of specialist care, including oncology, neurology, cardiology and respiratory.

The change comes following advice from the Clinical Advisory Group established by the HSE last November, which recommended legislative change to extend medical card eligibility in cases of terminal illness.

In a statement today, the Department of Health confirmed the administrative scheme will remain in place for 12 months “pending the development of the legislative options” which the Department are currently examining.

Mr Donnelly said today’s announcement will offer “certainty and reassurance” for people with terminal illnesses and their families.

“A terminal illness is undoubtedly devastating. Up to now, all those who have a prognosis of up to 12 months meet the ‘end of life’ criteria for eligibility for a medical cards.

“This Government made a commitment in its Programme for Government to extend medical card eligibility in cases of terminal illness. As Minister for Health, I am eager to deliver this change as quickly as possible.

“With Government approval secured today, I intend to direct the HSE to put in place arrangements to enable all those with a prognosis of up to 24 months to be eligible for a medical card,” Mr Donnelly said.

According to the Department, there are currently 1,800 medical cardholders who met the ‘end of life’ criteria.