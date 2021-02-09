Two arrested following attempted theft in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested two people in connection with an attempted theft in Ballyfermot in Dublin on Tuesday morning.

A number of thefts along the Grand Canal were reported to gardaí between February 1st and 5th, including an incident at approximately 7am last Friday, when a cyclist was stopped and threatened by three men.

The man had been cycling to work when he was stopped and a knife was produced. The cyclist was forced to give the men his mobile phone, bankcard and his PIN details, with a quantity of cash subsequently taken from his account.

The incident was reported to gardaí and an investigation was launched in the area.

At 6.15am this morning, gardaí prevented an attempted robbery near Park West, following which a man in his 20s and a male youth were arrested nearby.

The two are currently being held at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, including anyone with information concerning other incidents in the area, to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area of the Grand Canal between 6am and 7am on Monday morning are also asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.