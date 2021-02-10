88% increase in domestic violence cases in 2020

James Cox

There was an 88 per cent increase in the number of domestic violence cases dealt with by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) last year.

According to freedom of information figures, it received 872 files from the gardaí in 2020 — compared to 465 the year before.

495 cases were sent forward for trial last year, up from 249 in 2019, as Covid-19 lockdowns had a big effect.

Barrister Morgan Shelley says domestic violence covers several incidents.

Mr Shelley said: “Domestic violence may take the form of assaults causing harm, it may also include offences such as breaking barring orders or breaking safety orders.

“Generally to be categorised as domestic violence you would anticipate that there is some sort of assault or assault causing harm but often it will be coupled with the breach of a barring order or a safety order. They are orders of the District Court which protect vulnerable people in their own home.”