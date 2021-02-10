CAB carries out a search operation in Tipperary and Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow

The Volvo that was seized by CAB this morning

THE Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in Tipperary and Kilkenny this morning, Wednesday 10 February.

The operation targeted an organised crime group (OCG) originating in the Munster and south Leinster region with considerable links across the continent of Europe. During the ongoing investigation, assistance was sought from and provided by Europol. Fund transfers in excess of €4 million were identified from other jurisdictions to Irish bank accounts linked to members of the gang.

The garda operation involved searches of four residential properties and a business premises. It was conducted by CAB personnel supported by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and assisted by local divisional personnel and the Garda Dog Unit.

This morning’s operation has resulted in the freezing of 16 bank accounts linked to members of the OCG. The accounts contain cumulative funds of €540,000. Other items of note seized today include a 201-registered Volvo XC90 and financial documents.

Gardaí say that today’s operation is a significant development in an ongoing CAB investigation targeting an OCG involved in large-scale money laundering in the Republic of Ireland and Europe.