Covid-19: Almost 800 outside top priority groups vaccinated

James Cox

Almost 800 people outside the top two priority groups — nursing home staff and residents and frontline healthcare workers — have received their Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the HSE, 798 people have been vaccinated outside the first two priority groups for inoculation against Covid-19.

The data was revealed in the first daily posting of vaccination figures on the Covid-19 data hub.

The current priority groups are people aged 65 years and older who are residents of long-term care facilities, the staff in these facilities, and frontline healthcare workers.

88,198 people in the first group and 148,000 in the second have been vaccinated, according to the HSE.

In total, there are 15 groups. Vaccination of the third priority group, people aged 70 and over, will start next week.

236,996 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far, this includes 152,652 people who have received their first dose and 84,344 people who have received their second dose.

This means 4.76 per cent of the State’s population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) say Ireland’s recovery from the third wave of Covid-19 has been ‘strong and dramatic’ — but is warning of the danger of a fourth wave.

556 new cases were confirmed here yesterday, along with 68 additional deaths.

It was the lowest number of cases in over seven weeks, and there were nearly 7,000 this day last month.