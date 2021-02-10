Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Kenneth Fox

Monaghan remains the county with the highest 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 and is currently at 651.6, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

From January 26th up until midnight on February 8th, the county recorded 400 new cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Carlow is the county with the second highest incidence rate and is at 451.4, followed by Waterford which has a rate of 445.9.

During this period Carlow recorded 257 new cases while Waterford recorded 518 new cases.

The county with the lowest incidence rate is Roscommon which is at 131.7.

Overall, Ireland recorded 15,189 new cases of the virus over the past 14 days and the national incidence rate is now 318.97.

During the same period, a total of 1,160 people were admitted to hospital with the virus and a further 47 were admitted to ICU.

There were 2,415 cases associated with clusters and 1,661 healthcare workers who contracted the virus.

The HPSC said there were 86 travel related cases and 6, 254 cases which occurred after close contact with a confirmed case.

They also said that 2,968 cases were from community transmission and there are 3,845 cases still under investigation.

Age breakdown

Regarding the age breakdown of new cases during this period, those aged 35-44 years of age accounted for 2,555 new cases.

This was followed by 25-34 year olds who accounted for 2,410 new cases and those aged 45-54 who accounted for 2,312 new cases.

Regarding hospitalisations, those aged 75-84 years of age accounted for 236 people who were hospitalised with Covid-19 and those aged 85 years and over accounted for 185 people who were admitted to hospital.

As of 11am this morning, the HSE said there are 1,032 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 173 people in ICU.