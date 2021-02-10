Death notices and funeral announcements

Jack Culleton

Goolin, Borris, Carlow. Jack passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Gahan House, Graignamanagh on Tuesday 9 February. Jack is predeceased by his brothers Jim and Pat, sister in law Nora and niece Caroline. Much loved brother of Catherine Ryan (St Mullins), Eileen O’Grady (Skeoughvosteen), Bridie Thornton (New Ross) and Mary Cushenan (UK), nephews, nieces and many great friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace

Jack is reposing at his nephew Larry’s house Tinnecarrig, Ballymurphy, Borris, Co. Carlow from 4 o’clock tomorrow. Owing to Government guidelines a private funeral Mass (max 10) will be celebrated at St. Molling’s Church, Glynn, Co. Carlow at 12 o’clock on Friday with burial immediately after in St. Mullin’s Cemetery.

A link to a recording of Jack’s funeral will be posted at

7pm Friday evening.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Gahan House, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny.

Ann KELLY (née Timmons)

Tierernane, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois. Passed away on 9 February 2021, peacefully in the presence of her family and in the exceptional care of the staff of ICU, Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of Joe, cherished mother of Conor, Sinéad, Niall, Fergus and Eoin. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, beautiful grandchildren Kyle, Oisin, Grace, Keira and Emma, her brothers and sisters, Andrew, Gerry Jimmy, Anthony, John, Teresa (deceased), Mary and Della, daughters-in-law Martina, Magda, Gillian, Julieanne and Oisin’s mammy Nicola, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, exceptional friends and neighbours.

May Ann’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings. A life beautifully lived shall be celebrated in the presence of Ann’s family (max 10 people) on Friday 12 February at 12 noon in St. Abban’s Church, Killeen. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

In line with current regulations, regretfully house and funeral mass will be private, we thank you for your understanding.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Concern.

Johanna (Hannah) Kennedy (née Byrne)

Died in Scotland on 16 January and formerly of Ballymurphy, Co. Carlow. Sadly missed by her loving children John, Michael, Margaret and Elizabeth , brother Eddie, her five grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Goverment guidelines and current restrictions, a private family funeral (max. 10 people) will take place at 10 am on Saturday in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballymurphy, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family , you can click on the link below.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on link below

https://youtu.be/e8-4DK1xJIg

Imelda Hutton, (nee Doyle)

50 Ashgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow. Died 8 February 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of Hillview Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Paddy and much loved mother of Margaret, Catherine and Patrick and treasured sister of Helen, Margo, Kathleen, Mary, Frances, Jimmy and the late John. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son, sons-in-law, grandsons Thomas, Conor, Graeme and Ian, great-granddaughter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Imelda Rest in Peace.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass (max 10) will be celebrated on Thursday morning, (Feb 11th), at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/