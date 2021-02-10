Five-year-old girl settles hip case for €70,000

Ann O'Loughlin

A five-year-old girl who it was claimed suffered an alleged delay in the diagnosis of her congenital hip dislocation after she was born has settled her High Court action for €70,000.

Laila Greenwood’s counsel Jonathan Kilfeather SC with Doireann O’Mahony BL told the High Court a ‘click’ was noted in the baby’s hip area when she was assessed a day after she was born at Sligo University Hospital.

But it was only when the little girl was 18 months old and had an X-ray that the dislocation was discovered in her left hip.

No admission of liability

The settlement of the case against the HSE, Counsel said was without an admission of liability.

He told Mr Justice Kevin Cross it was their case that once the click was heard during the baby’s assessment when she was a day old, she should have been referred for an ultrasound scan, but experts for the HSE disagreed and contended the click sound does not indicate dislocation.

Laila Greenwood (5) of Ballymote, Co Sligo had through her mother Natasha Healy sued the HSE over her care and the alleged delay in diagnosing left developmental dysplasia of the hip at Sligo University Hospital.

Laila was born on November 26th, 2015 by caesarean section at the Sligo hospital.

Hip joint

She was assessed and her left hip was found to be of concern. It was noted there was a click within one day of birth, which it was claimed is an indication of instability in the hip joint.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to act upon the finding or arrange an ultrasound scan.

Laila’s mother it was claimed had noticed when her daughter was 14 months old and had begun to walk that she was dragging her leg.

After a visit from a public health nurse Laila was referred for an X-ray and to a specialist.

On May 30th, 2017, when Laila was 18 months old she was diagnosed with a dislocated left hip.

Ultrasound

It was claimed if an ultrasound had been carried out and the hip diagnosis made in the first six months of her life, Laila have had to wear a pelvic harness for a number of months. Counsel said the little girl had to have surgery to reduce her left hip and was in a cast for about twelve weeks afterwards.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to appreciate the click in the first assessment of the baby indicated instability in the hip joint. It was further claimed there was an alleged inexcusable delay in the diagnosis of the little girl’s hip dislocation.

The claims were denied.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was it a good one.