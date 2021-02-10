Further snow expected today after freezing temperatures overnight

James Cox

Road users are being warned to slow down with icy conditions in parts this morning.

Temperatures dipped to -5 in places overnight with further snow showers expected today.

A status yellow snow and ice warning is in place for counties Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan until 6pm this evening.

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority says drivers need to take care.

Mr Farrell said: “When you are out on the roads, gently does it is the key thing there — slow down. In snow and icy conditions it’s important that you use all your controls delicately and leave an extra distance between you and the vehicle in front and of course avoid harsh breaking, accelaration and over steering.”

Met Éireann said there will be scattered showers of sleet and snow today, most frequently over the eastern half of the country, with accumulations of snow possible.

-4 degrees

The cold weather will continue tonight with lows of -4 degrees.

The national forecaster said: “Tonight will be very cold with a widespread sharp to severe frost and icy stretches. It will be mostly dry with clear spells, though there will be isolated showers of sleet or snow at times. Rain, sleet and snow will develop in the southwest towards morning. It will become breezy tonight, with fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds developing, strongest in the southwest. Lowest temperatures of -4 to +1 degrees.”

