Lidl becomes first nationwide Irish supermarket to launch WhatsApp customer care

James Cox

Lidl has become the first nationwide Irish supermarket to launch a WhatsApp Customer Care messaging service to shoppers.

The retailer, which launched Ireland’s first supermarket digital rewards app Lidl Plus, aims to upscale its customer service suite of channels starting February 9th.

Lidl is positioning the launch of its WhatsApp channel to ‘cater to customers looking for quick, snappy support for day-to-day queries who can expect a response in less than 30 minutes’.

This will allow for’ a more seamless, convenient option for on-the-go shoppers. The retailer’s regular customer channels, via phone and email, will remain in place for longer enquiries’.

Lidl dipped its toe in the WhatsApp water in May 2020 with the temporary roll out of the Quiet Times Chatbot which allowed customers to check the quietest time to shop in stores, as one of its many measures to facilitate social distancing during the pandemic.

This hugely popular service will now move over to Lidl’s main WhatsApp profile and shoppers can get in touch with the Live Chat and Messaging service on 00353 1421 2300.

Commenting on the announcement, Eoin Comerford, head of customer service for Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said: “The launch of our of WhatsApp messaging service is another addition to our suite of digital customer touchpoints that allow us connect, build and maintain strong relationships with our loyal shoppers. Designing a fast, convenient and satisfying customer experience is at the core of our business model and we’re delighted to now continue this momentum from our bricks and mortar stores through to our digital presence in an innovative and seamless way.”