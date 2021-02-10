Seven cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

A further seven cases of Covid-19 was confirmed in Carlow on Wednesday evening among 1,006 cases nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

45 of these deaths occurred in February, 5 occurred in January and 4 are still under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 86 years and the age range was 48 – 104 years.

There has been a total of 3,794 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There have 232 cases of Covid-19 in the last two weeks and the county has the third highest rate of the virus in the country.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 476 are men / 524 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 516 in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 46 in Galway, 43 in Meath, 36 in Louth and the remaining 302 cases are spread across all other counties.**

 

As of 8am today, 1,032 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of February 7, 240,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 153,654 people have received their first dose
  • 86,833 people have received their second dose

 

