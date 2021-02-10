WHO praise Irish recovery from Covid third wave, warn of fourth wave

James Cox

The World Health Organisation (WHO) say Ireland’s recovery from the third wave of Covid-19 has been ‘strong and dramatic’ — but is warning of the danger of a fourth wave.

556 new cases were confirmed here yesterday, along with 68 additional deaths.

It was the lowest number of cases in over seven weeks, and there were nearly 7,000 this day last month.

Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation’s special envoy on Covid-19, says Ireland has rapidly improved after last month’s peak.

Dr Nabarro said: “I think the Irish recovery has been strong. I look across Europe, the rate at which number of cases are declining, I also study rates of hospitalisation and I do see Ireland is in an exceptional position.”

Fourth wave

He added: “This virus is capable of surging back with an incredible ferocity, having had three waves it’s quite likely there will be a fourth wave and that fourth wave will be much more likely and more serious if we take our foot off the pedal.”