26-year-old soldier dies suddenly at Kilkenny army barracks

Sarah Slater

A 26-year-old soldier who served overseas on several missions died suddenly at James Stephens Army Barracks in Kilkenny city on Thursday morning.

Private Mark Mahon, a serving officer, died after falling ill, having been found in an unresponsive state by several of his colleagues.

A nurse and doctor were called to the scene and administered CPR, he was then transferred to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny city.

Private Mahon joined the Defence Forces in 2015 was a member of 105th recruit platoon. On completion of training he was posted to 3rd Infantry Battalion and has served as a line Private in A Company.

During his time in the 3rd Infantry Battalion he was a very active member of the unit gaining a wide range of experience to the highest standards in his required military development. His expansive military training culminated in a deployment with his unit on overseas operations in the Middle East.

He served as a peacekeeper with the 115th Infantry Battalion to United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) with distinction and was actively preparing to undergo a Potential Non-Commission Officers course.

An accomplished sportsperson, he was a member of Moone FC in Tullow, Carlow, and also has completed marathons and numerous charity events.

Private Mahon is survived by his parents Rachel and Mark, younger sister Megan, long-term girlfriend Katie, grandmother, grandad, aunties, uncles and cousins.

Paying tribute, Officer Commanding 3rd Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Declan Crummey said: “Mark was an integral part of the 3 Infantry Battalion where he served with distinction both at home and overseas. He will be sorely missed by all of his friends, comrades and colleagues serving in Stephens’ Barracks Kilkenny.”