Applicants less likely to refuse social houses with new system

A new social housing system reduces refusals rates among those on the housing list.

Following a call by Carlow councillor Adrienne Wallace for Carlow County Council to adopt a Choice Based Lettings (CBL) policy, a company which provides the service contacted the Nationalist.

OpenSky say their platform enables social housing applicants to view and apply/bid for available social properties. They say it plays a vital role in reducing refusal rates by housing applicants as they are given the tools to choose the specific social housing criteria to meet their precise needs – before expressing their interest and making a bid.

The CBL Platform is now being used by 20% of councils in the country including Cork City Council, Galway City Council, Louth County Council, Clare County Council, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, and Cork County Council. To date, there have been 2.6m public logins, 3.2m property views and 690,000 expressions of interest made on the platform by social housing applicants.

Joseph Kane, Customer Success Manager at OpenSky, said: “Following OpenSky’s survey last year which revealed that 77% of Irish Citizens would like to see more automation in public services, we know there is a public appetite for more digital solutions like this. The key benefit achieved by local authorities using the platform, is their ability to win back time as a result of citizen self-service portal – a little more time is something we all need and should embrace the tech that supplies it!”