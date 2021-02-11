Covid-19: How many cases in your local area?

James Cox

Six local electoral areas have 14-day incidence rates of Covid-19 which are over twice the national average.

It comes as the latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) Covid-19 data was released.

The highest in the country is Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart in Co Dublin — which had a rate of 756 per 100,000 people on Monday.

That is very marginally above Enniscorthy (755), Co Wexford and Monaghan (753).

These areas were followed by Castlebar (700), Co Mayo, Carrickmacross-Castleblayney (686) Co Monaghan, Lifford-Stranorlar (567), Co Donegal.

The national average was 319 on Monday.