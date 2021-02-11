Death notices and funeral arrangements

Peg Kennedy, nee Nolan

Kyle Park, Tinryland and late of Cappawater, Myshall, Co Carlow passed away peacefully on 9 February 2021 in the exceptional and compassionate care of Hillview Nursing Home. Peg, loving and much loved wife of the late Eddie and mother of Sean, Liz, Matt, Eddie, Bríd,Tom, Jim and Mairead.Predeceased by her brothers John, Matt, Tom, Joseph and her sister Josie. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, adored grandchildren, brother Eddie, sisters Bridie and Katie, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Deirdre and Ita,nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May Peg Rest In Heavenly Peace

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family only on Friday 12 at 11am in Saint Joseph’s Church, Tinryland followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Peg’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/ZUdyRtplmiw

Peg’s family are very grateful to all who cared for Peg in recent years with such kindness and respect, especially the staff of Hillview Nursing Home and Maria O’Sullivan.

Richard (Dick Silver) Fitzgerald

Raheenwood, Fenagh, Carlow. Peacefully on 9 February 2021. Predeceased by his parents Matt and Mary (Annie), brother Frank. Deeply regretted by Sharon, Frank & Michael and much loved brother of Pat, Marie, Elizabeth, Ann, Kathleen, Carmel, Matt, Hugh, Theresa, Pauline, John, Collette & Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

May Richard Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in the Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall on Saturday 13th, at 11am and followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, are invited to leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

A link to Silver’s Funeral Mass will be posted on Saturday evening at 5pm