Dublin syndicate claims €1m lotto win

Wednesday’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize has been won by a small syndicate in south Dublin according to the National Lottery.

The winning ticket, the first Lotto Plus 1 top prize of 2021, was purchased in Belfry Spa in Citywest, Dublin 24.

Speaking to the National Lottery, the winners said they went to a lot of effort to stash the ticket somewhere safe until they could claim their prize: “After we got over the shock of being millionaires, we wanted to put the ticket in a safe place so that nothing would happen to it.

“For some reason, the first place that I thought of was in amongst some leftover Christmas wrapping paper and cards.

“I knew no one would be looking in there for a lotto ticket!” they said.

The syndicate members knew straight away of their fortune, having checked the ticket on the lotto app, but it is taking some time to come to terms with the news.

“After pacing around the house for what felt like forever, thinking about what we should do, we called the National Lottery, and they confirmed our win.

“I will never forget the relief and joy I felt once we got off the phone,” the syndicate member said.

“We still can’t quite believe that this is all real, but we feel very luck for this to happen – especially during the lockdown!”

Clearing off the mortgage was number one on the list when asked how they will spend the money, adding anything after that is a bonus.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to celebrate properly in a few months,” they said.