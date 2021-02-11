Exciting plan aims to maximise the River Barrow’s full potential

Artists’ impressions of the proposed Water Development Hub alongside the River Barrow in Carlow town

By Suzanne Pender

TURNING Carlow town back to the River Barrow with a project designed to enhance the town’s sporting, recreational and tourism potential.

That’s the aim of an exciting new waterside development unveiled this week at the online meeting of Carlow County Council.

Currently under the working title Water Development Hub, the project includes three “aesthetically pleasing” buildings, incorporating an event/meeting space, café, changing facilitates, boat storage, access routes and parking.

Head of enterprise at Carlow County Council Kieran Comerford presented the project to members, indicating it was designed in the context of Carlow’s wider plan for the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF).

Mr Comerford indicated the development will require permission from An Bord Pleanála, while two funding streams had been identified subject to planning.

“In the second quarter of this year we will be presenting to An Bord Pleanála, said Mr Comerford, adding that Kenneth Hennessy & Associates had worked on the plan, alongside an internal council team.

Cllr Fintan Phelan stated that he would be “supporting this without reservation”, while cllr Andrea Dalton described the development as a “turning point in the town’s development”.

“We have been accused of turning our back on our greatest asset so this is a turning point in our town’s development, utilising the River Barrow to its full potential,” she added.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace spoke of the opportunity this provided for keeping young people active but also asked about the impact on the environment, adding it was “important to be careful about that”.

Director of services Michael Rainey said the council would be “holding ourselves to the highest standards” in relation to the environmental impact. He stated that the Water Development Hub was a “key development in bringing the town back to the river and bringing the river back to the heart of the town”.

Mr Rainey added this was a project not just for Carlow town but for the entire county.