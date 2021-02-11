Funchion seeks top-up for HAP tenants

By Suzanne Pender

FIGURES released this week show that 229 Carlow people on the Housing Assistant Payment Scheme (HAP) are in receipt of the maximum top-up of 20%.

The figures reveal that the rate of HAP payments are not reflective of the rental market in Carlow and have led to calls on housing minister Darragh O’Brien to review HAP rates right across the state.

“There are a number of key issues here,” stated deputy Kathleen Funchion.

“HAP rates are particularly low for single people and this has long been raised as an issue. It is near impossible to rent a property within the HAP limits as a single person in this state,” she added.

Deputy Funchion stated that other HAP rates clearly need to be reviewed.

“Currently there are 758 people on HAP in Carlow (this doesn’t include those on homeless HAP). Of these, just under 40% are in receipt of a discretionary top-up, 30.21% of these are in receipt of the maximum top-up of 20%. This shows that the HAP rates are not reflective of the rental market currently,” she said.

“We need to see a real ban on rent increases. We need to see a full roll-out of Homeless HAP because currently this only operates in Dublin, but there are homeless people across the state.

“The minister’s announcement that he was to build 400 cost-rental properties this year clearly falls short, when we look at the number of people in receipt of HAP,” said deputy Funchion.

According to the Daft Q4 2020 report, the average rent in Carlow is €1,032 and rising.

“With the maximum HAP limit for a family with three children (you need to find out max HAP limit), a 20% top-up doesn’t begin to cover the rent needed. We know people are paying cash top-ups, which is putting them under serious financial strain.

“Minister Darragh O’Brien has in the past agreed that these limits need to be reviewed and that they are not meeting the needs of people. It’s time for him to start acting on his promises,” concluded deputy Funchion.