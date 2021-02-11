Gardaí investigating armed cash-in-transit robbery in Crumlin

James Cox

Gardaí are investigating following an armed cash-in-tranist robbery in Crumlin Village, Co Dublin, today.

At approximately 11.40am, a cash-in-transit employee entered the premises with a cash box. An unidentified man came towards this employee and produced a firearm. The cash box was then handed over.

The unidentified man was dressed in a full An Post uniform and escaped on a bicycle down Windmill Road, in the direction of the Kildare Road in Crumlin.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have noticed any unusual activity in the vicinity of Crumlin Village Post Office between 10am — 12.30pm to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians who were in the area at this time and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) to make this available.

Anyone who has any information in relation to this matter, or who can assist Gardaí, should contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.