Gardaí seize 110 catalytic converters, large sum of cash in Meath

James Cox

Gardaí seized 110 catalytic converters, €27,500 and £55,000 in a search operation in Co Meath this morning.

The siezure involved gardaí attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) North Divisional Crime Task Force.

At approximately 10am this morning, gardaí searched a business premises in east Meath under warrant. They were assisted by personnel from the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, Santry DDU and local gardaí.

The search operation was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters throughout the Dublin Metropolitan Region and subsequent regions.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized 110 catalytic converters, €27,500 and £55,000 as well as a number of documents. All items seized are subject to a technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing.