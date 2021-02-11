Life on the farm inspires Carlow man’s first children’s book

THE farming background of a local author has shaped his beautiful children’s book.

Elephant on the farm is the first children’s book by Brendan McDonald, who lives in Carlow town. This beautiful story of friendship, kindness, diversity and inclusion follows Edward the Elephant, who meets Olive the Owl and his journey from being totally different to acceptance as one of the farm gang.

Brendan himself is from a farming background close to the Carlow border in south Laois and wrote the book – which is aimed at children aged 0-6 – during the first lockdown. He completed and self-published it just before Christmas.

“I grew up on a mixed tillage, beef and sheep farm in Killeen, south Laois just near the border with Kildare and Carlow, so being from a farming background I wanted the story to reflect some of the scenes that can be seen on a farm,” said Brendan.

Brendan’s career had taken him away from the farm, which is something of a family joke.

“I went to University of Limerick (UL) to study law, qualifying as a solicitor in Kildare before going in-house and joining IDA Ireland in 2012. In 2017, I became regional business development manager in the southeast and I got the opportunity to move back to Carlow, just 15 minutes from the home farm.

“As my mother Kathleen constantly reminds people: “he was afraid of physical work so he went off to study!”

Brendan’s older brother Paul now runs the farm, but his dad JJ and Mam Kathleen still help out, ably assisted by all of his nieces and nephews, who love visiting the farm.

Brendan always had an affinity for telling stories and in recent years enjoyed telling yarns and reading bedtime stories to his nieces and nephews.

Brendan had it in his head to write a book and in 2019 he completed an online course in creative course.

“With the lockdown, there was nothing else to do!” he said. “I thought I would have it finished in a few weeks, but the process took so much longer than I expected. I went for a rhyming style and you make sure the story and every single line flowed.”

Brendan did some early focus testing with his young nieces and nephews, which produced some issues he had not foreseen.

“I had not named any of the animals,” recalls Brendan. The first question after two pages was ‘what’s the elephant’s name?’.”

“I don’t know what the elephant’s name is,” I said. “I got a look from the niece that said ‘I’m done with this story’.”

Suffice to say, Brendan revamped the stories with names for the animals and changed the rhymes.

So what makes a good children’s book?

“It has to be memorable,” said Brendan. “It also has to be a kind of book that Mammies or Daddies will be happy to read night after night. Equally, it’s the kind of book that children will look for to read.”

A good children’s book also needs a message and Elephant on the farm’s spirit of diversity is a winner in this regard.

“We are all different and the story really resonates with that message,” said Brendan.

Key to any story is a talented illustrator. Brendan explained how he went about this process: “I found Martin Beckett, based in Donegal, who provided the illustrations, on the Illustrators Ireland website. Martin’s professionalism and skill in bringing the farm scenes to life was invaluable and the beautiful illustrations really help the story resonate with young readers.”

The book has sold 600 copies in seven weeks despite the lockdown and book stores being closed.

“I have got some lovely feedback from people saying that their children have quoted lines back to them the day after,” he said. “I am absolutely blown away. Realistically, when you are self-publisher and debut author, people were telling me that if I sold 50 or 100 copies it would be amazing.”

The book is available at a number of shops around Carlow, including Easons, Made in Carlow, Book Station and The Arboretum. And Brendan hopes to get into more stores whenever lockdown ends.

Twenty percent of net profits from the sale of Elephant on the farm will be donated to Crumlin Hospital. Brendan notes that his godson Tommy spent a short time in Crumlin a couple of years ago, but “all is now good, thankfully – and as an acknowledgement of the fantastic work that the Crumlin staff undertake for all Irish children, I wanted to make a donation from book sales,” said Brendan.

Brendan is also proud that the book is written, illustrated and printed in Ireland, in an age where buying Irish and shopping local is crucial.

The book is printed by Modern Printers in Kilkenny.

Elephant on the farm is also available at Brendan’s own Bed Time Story Publishing website www.bedtimestory.ie at the very reasonable price of €9.95.

Brendan is already working on his next book, which he hopes to publish this year.