Man arrested over north Belfast murder

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been arrested in a probe into the murder of Danny McClean.

The 54-year-old was shot a number of times as he sat in a car on Cliftonville Road last week.

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch investigating the murder of Danny McClean in North Belfast on Tuesday, 2 February have arrested a 32 year old male in the Belfast area. He has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning. — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) February 10, 2021

Detectives investigating the murder arrested a 32-year-old male in the Belfast area on Wednesday.

He was taken to Musgrave police station for questioning.