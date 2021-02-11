Man arrested over north Belfast murder

Thursday, February 11, 2021

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been arrested in a probe into the murder of Danny McClean.

The 54-year-old was shot a number of times as he sat in a car on Cliftonville Road last week.

Detectives investigating the murder arrested a 32-year-old male in the Belfast area on Wednesday.

He was taken to Musgrave police station for questioning.

