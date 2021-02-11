Man arrested over north Belfast murder

By Rebecca Black, PA
A man has been arrested in a probe into the murder of Danny McClean.
The 54-year-old was shot a number of times as he sat in a car on Cliftonville Road last week.
Detectives from Serious Crime Branch investigating the murder of Danny McClean in North Belfast on Tuesday, 2 February have arrested a 32 year old male in the Belfast area. He has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.
