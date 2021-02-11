Man shot dead in Ballymun in north Dublin

James Cox

A man has been shot dead in north Dublin this evening. It happened in Belclare Terrace in Ballymun.

A Garda statement said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in Ballymun, Dublin 9.” However, the man has since been pronounced dead.

The Irish Times reports the victim is an associate of some of the criminals involved in the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

However, while he was reportedly “a close associate of a member of the Kinahan cartel who was jailed recently for gun crime”, it is unclear if the shooting was linked to the feud in any way.

Local councillor Keith Conolly said the local community is in shock. “The death of any person is obviously very sad, and in the middle of a pandemic it’s much worse, when our emergency services are stretched to the max.

“I think the community will say that this is not what Ballymun is about, but yet again a small minority linked to gangland just don’t care about anyone else.”