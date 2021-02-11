New scheme will allow council tenants to buy new home

By Suzanne Pender

AN innovative scheme aimed at providing wider opportunities for people to own their homes has been introduced by Carlow County Council.

The Incremental Purchase Scheme (IPS) in respect of new builds gives support to those eligible for social housing to buy their home.

Cllr Fintan Phelan welcomed the scheme, describing it as a very positive development in trying to promote home ownership among council tenants.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace stated that while there are benefits to this, she expressed her concern that developers would attempt to shore up a large number of houses and that it could led to privatisation.

“We also have to ensure that the council continues to buy houses and buys more houses than they are willing to sell … housing is a right, not a commodity,” said cllr Wallace.

Cllr Ken Murnane questioned if the Approved Housing Bodies (AHB) should be “made participate in this, to make more affordable housing available”.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue pointed out that currently, AHB tenants cannot purchase the house.

Director of services Michael Brennan said he would “need more clarification on the matter” but that he would come back to members on this.

However, cllr Murnane was adamant that the council should be in control and they needed to point this out to AHB.

“They need your approval before they can invest in Carlow, isn’t that the case?” remarked cllr Murnane.

Mr Brennan stated that AHB are “separate entities”, while also stressing the need to create sustainable communities.

Cllr Willie Quinn welcomed the scheme, but pointed out that “no-one was addressing the elephant in room”, which was the income limits for acceptance onto the social or affordable housing lists.

“This is an issue for a number of years and needs to be addressed very quickly,” he said.

Cllr Andrea Dalton asked if the AHB could “ring-fence a number of houses” for people who wished to avail of this scheme, while cllr Arthur McDonald remarked that this was a problem all over the country, with people living in AHB homes “maybe over 20 years” but never getting the opportunity to own their own home.

“The middle-income family need to be looked after,” he said.

Cllr John Cassin said that people needed help either in terms of access to a mortgage or by increasing the council threshold.

“The squeezed middle are being fobbed off, but now they need action,” said cllr Cassin.

Mr Brennan stated that the council was awaiting a decision from the department on income limits.

The scheme was then proposed by cllr Murnane and seconded by cllr Phelan.