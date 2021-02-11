Snow and ice warning takes effect, public asked to contact vulnerable neighbours

People are being asked to check on elderly neighbours to ensure they are safe as temperatures plummet and snow begins to fall across the country.

A yellow status ice and snow warning came into effect at 8am this morning, covering Munster, Connacht and Leinster, accompanied by a yellow wind warning for the same areas.

Met Éireann are predicting a band of sleet and snow will spread northeastwards today, resulting in snow accumulations of up to five centimetres in some areas.

The warning will remain in place until 8am on Friday, but the forecaster says the snow and sleet will transition to rain in the west and south on Thursday night.

As temperatures drop and snow and sleet falls in some places we are asking people to phone elderly or vulnerable neighbours to check that they are OK. Please heed Covid-19 guidelines, public warnings and do not put yourself at risk. For updates see @MetEireann https://t.co/i3Jutw09fw — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) February 11, 2021

The HSE have tweeted to warn people of the sudden drop in temperatures, asking them check in on vulnerable people.

“As temperatures drop and snow and sleet falls in some places, we are asking people to phone elderly or vulnerable neighbours to check that they are OK.

“Please heed Covid-19 guidelines, public warnings and do not put yourself at risk,” the HSE said.

Snow has landed at Shannon Airport! 🌨️ ❄️ ✈️ Our Ops team are busy keeping the runway and taxiways safe to facilitate essential cargo business. @MetEireann #sneachta #shannonairport pic.twitter.com/tumfsQRK5H — Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) February 11, 2021

Met Éireann had previously released graphics illustrating what areas would be impacted over the next two days.

It was forecast that Munster would be the first area to see snow as the cold weather sweeps in from the south-west.

In a tweet this morning, Shannon Airport confirmed snow has fallen in the province, leaving a light dusting on the runway.

Snowy scenes have also been reported in Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford so far today.