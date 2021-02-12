‘Bloodbath’: remembering the ambush of the IRA in Ballymurphy, 1921

This April marks the 100th anniversary of the most devastating incident of the War of Independence in Carlow. The ambush of the Carlow Flying Column by Crown Forces in Ballymurphy resulted in deaths of four people, including three innocent civilians, and it decimated the IRA active service unit. Carlow historian Dr Shay Kinsella provides a vivid account of that fateful spring day in 1921

‘CONGRATULATIONS’. This was the first word of a telegraph from Sir Nevil Macready, commander-in-chief of the British forces in Ireland, sent to the troops in Carlow Military Barracks who had secured the ‘successful capture of armed rebels found drilling at Ballymurphy’ in the south of the county the previous day.

Unsurprisingly, the general did not balance his jubilation at the arrest of eight armed Republicans with an acknowledgment that that one of the rebels had been killed, or that three unarmed men who had played no part whatsoever in the fight had also fallen in a hail of British bullets.

The mood in the Carlow Brigade of the IRA was anything but celebratory on that Tuesday morning. It could be described in many ways: an affray, an attack, an ambush, even a bloodbath. Regardless of description, events at Mullaunagun just outside Ballymurphy village on 18 April 1921 were probably the most dramatic, and unquestionably the most devastating, event in Co Carlow during the War of Independence.

It was a massive military disaster for the IRA, and a huge success for the Crown Forces: the elimination of a blossoming IRA active service unit (ASU) and the apprehension of a veritable arsenal of weaponry and ammunition. Subsequent British courts of inquiry offered no apology, merely offering as a justification the absolute necessity of hunting down of ‘deadly rebels’. The death of civilians or non-combatants was evidently regarded as collateral damage: unfortunate, but largely unavoidable.

The events of the day itself have moved beyond living memory, but as the centenary approaches in April, there is a hunger for a fresh perspective on the ambush. In 2016, new life was breathed into a contemporary ballad commemorating the ‘massacre’ by folklorist Michael Fortune and singer Aileen Lambert, and improved accessibility in recent years to a host of documentary material (Irish and British military files, secondary sources, newspaper accounts) makes this an opportune time to re-examine this climactic event.

THE WAR IN CARLOW

In the latter half of 1920, just as the IRA was about to enter its most daring and offensive stage at a national level (Bloody Sunday, the Kilmichael Ambush and so on), the Carlow Brigade was at perhaps its lowest ebb, in a very weakened and demoralised state.

Many of the brigade staff were dismissed, owing to conscientious objections to the shooting of Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and British military. This resulted in an almost complete change in IRA personnel by the end of the year. Many of the replacements were not Carlow natives.

General Headquarters (GHQ) was becoming impatient for results, and new efforts at action and vitality were led by Brigade Officer Commanding (O/C) Eamon Malone (from Kildare), Vice O/C Thomas O’Connell (from Offaly) and 1st Battalion O/C Laurence O’Neill (a Tipperary native). O’Neill led an initiative to establish an active service unit (ASU) or flying column from among the many men on the run in the brigade area. He recruited ten other men (including O’Connell) to go on full-time service with the column and he began training in the hilly hinterland of Killeshin (home to two members of the ASU, the Gaffney brothers).

Another safe zone was in the vicinity of Ballymurphy, on the western flank of the Blackstairs Mountains.

The opening salvos from the column (an attempted ambush on Crown Forces on the Long Mile near Bagenalstown, and a subsequent attack on that town’s RIC barracks) were abortive at best, and utter failures at worst. Nevertheless, the opening third of 1921 saw a sharp rise in IRA activity. It was by far the most violent phase of the entire revolutionary period in Co Carlow, with nine individuals meeting violent deaths between January and the end of April: three killed by the IRA and six by the Crown Forces.

Some of these deaths were directly linked to British efforts to track down the column. On 6 March, British soldiers from Carlow Barracks ventured south in pursuit of the flying column on receiving information that they often attended Sunday Mass at Rathanna chapel. An unarmed farmer named James Hayden was shot dead by a soldier when he did not obey orders to halt – an order he likely did not hear in high winds. It was a close call for the column which was billeted only a mile away from Rathanna village on that day.

On the British side, the hunt for the Carlow ASU was led by 33-year-old Lieutenant John Edward Grundy, a veteran of the First World War who had been awarded the Military Cross for gallantry in action in France in 1917. Grundy led regular mixed patrols of military, RIC and Black and Tans across Carlow in early 1921. On one such patrol in the early morning of 4 April, he had discovered the body of RIC Constable James Duffy in a ploughed field near Killeshin. Duffy had been shot nine times by the IRA. This Black and Tan had paid the price for venturing too far and too often into one of the heartlands of the flying column.

THE AMBUSH

In April, the staff of Carlow Brigade were under no illusions that significant offensives were expected from the Carlow column by GHQ by the end of the month. To strengthen morale and to encourage action, a GHQ staff officer from Dublin, Simon Donnelly (who had recently carried off a dramatic escape from Kilmainham Gaol), was to inspect the column on Monday morning, 18 April, at Ballymurphy. The ASU arrived in the village on the Saturday beforehand.

They set up base in an unoccupied two-storey house in the townland of Mullaunaguan, belonging to Patrick Doyle. By all accounts, Monday 18 April was a fine, sunny spring day. Column member Tommy O’Connell left his comrades to collect Simon Donnelly (who had arrived the previous night) from a safe house in an adjoining company area.

Little did O’Connell know that there would be no unit to inspect or motivate when he returned some time later.

At 6.45am that same morning, Lt Grundy and a fellow officer, Lt Goldsmith, left Carlow Barracks in command of a mixed patrol in two Crossley tenders. The party consisted of six regular soldiers of the North Staffordshire Regiment, and six police constables of the RIC (a mixture of men from local stations, and Black and Tans with little or no knowledge of the local terrain). Grundy later claimed his reason for heading south was to act ‘on information received’ about men suspected of involvement in the attack on Bagenalstown RIC barracks.

At Borris the detachment picked up another Black and Tan, Sergeant Farrelly, which brought the number in the patrol to a total of 15. Farrelly brought them to an empty house in Clashganny which was believed to have been the headquarters of the column. Evidence of food and bottles at the house spurred Grundy to continue the patrol on to Ballymurphy. It was coming up to 1pm in the afternoon.

At that time in Mullaunagaun, 22-year-old James Farrell and his 20-year-old brother Peter came out of their house after their mid-day dinner. They were returning to their work in their father’s field, where they had finished the ploughing and were busy sowing oats.

In an adjacent field to the south, they could see and hear eight IRA volunteers of the Carlow Flying Column being drilled in military manoeuvres by their column commander Thomas Behan. Behan was determined that the men would be ‘kept in trim’ for their upcoming inspection. Their minds were bent on this and they had made a fatal error in failing to post sentries or scouts; an attack from the enemy was the last thing they expected.

1st Battalion O/C Laurence O’Neill was in the house at the end of the field, cleaning his Lee Enfield rifle and talking with Volunteer John Ryan from the Ballymurphy company, who had been given despatches for delivery to local company captains. When they parted, Ryan made his way back towards his own cottage near the roadway and O’Neill walked out with his rifle to join his comrades in the field. When he was about 100 yards from the house, he was startled by several bursts of gunfire from very close quarters. They were under attack.

At this moment, Lieutenant Grundy, in the lead Crossley, was coming up the road heading north for Ballymurphy village. In a field on the left he observed the men in the column performing an about turn. Satisfied that he had come upon the ASU, he immediately stopped the Crossley and got down to open fire from the hedge at the side of the road. The second Crossley stopped behind him and its occupants also got out and opened fire.

In the field, Laurence O’Neill immediately ‘ordered the lads to lie down’ until he could establish where the shots were coming from. He knew instinctively that the column was in serious trouble. He managed to communicate with Behan and it was established that the men had only 20 rounds of ammunition between them.

He looked down at his own rifle, which would pass muster at any inspection: immaculately clean but hopelessly empty. His spirits fell as he realised that this was going to be a very one-sided affair.

His unit was on open ground and pinned down by heavy fire from the roadway to the south. It was essential that they made it to cover, ideally to the railway line in the west. When they observed the Crown Forces advancing towards them through the field, they deciding to make a dash for it and the ten men got to their feet. Those who had ammunition fired a total of about 8 to ten rounds in the direction of the Crown Forces, while those without ammunition ran.

When they managed to get to the shelter of a stone wall about 100 yards away, O’Neill and Behan spoke to their comrades and advised them to spare the remaining ammunition until they reached the railway line.

Meanwhile, under heavy fire, John Ryan of Mullaunagaun managed to reach the safety of his yard on the west side of his house. It was an enclosure of about seven feet square which housed a pump, surrounded by walls of five feet in height. There he met his father Michael, a farmer of 62 years of age, with a bucket in his hand on the way to the pump for water. John warned him not to stir as there was shooting below in the field, and he went into the cottage to burn the despatches he held. However, curiosity or concern got the better of Michael Ryan, and he wanted to see exactly what was going on. He stepped up on a ledge inside the enclosure to get a better view over the wall; in so doing, he exposed his upper body to the maelstrom of gunfire in his vicinity and made himself visible to the southern Crossley tender of RIC and Tans. When John Ryan re-emerged into his yard moments later, he saw blood on the step by the wall. His father was lying on the ground by the pump with a bullet wound in his head under his nose.

He managed to get his father’s body into the house and said some prayers over it. He then got his bicycle to travel to Borris for the priest or a doctor. He claimed he was fired at on the roadway but he succeeded in getting away unharmed.

Seeing the rebels moving behind the protection of a stone wall and taking advantage of the lull in fire from their direction, Lt Grundy took stock of his surroundings. Ahead of him on the left-hand side of the road, he observed an opening into a narrow laneway. Taking the six soldiers of the North Staffordshire Regiment with him in a Crossley down this laneway, they advanced into a field in extended formation leading towards the stone wall, threatening to outflank the IRA. At the same time, the other party of police and Tans began advancing across the field from the south.

When the two Farrell brothers heard the shots, they had stopped their work, as surprised and alarmed as the members of the column. There is some uncertainty about whether the men were members of the IRA or not.

In subsequent decades, in preparing nominal rolls of IRA membership for the purposes of granting military pensions, some veterans listed both brothers as members of A Company, Ballymurphy, 4th Battalion Carlow Brigade, while others omitted their names. The local IRA intelligence officer, Thomas Ryan, claimed they were volunteers, while Patrick Kane, a more senior IRA intelligence operative in the county, seemed to deny their membership by describing them as ‘innocent farmers’. In any case, the Farrell brothers were not members of the column, nor were they armed that afternoon.

They both ran away from the direction of the gunfire, which was in the opposite direction of their house, which was their best hope of safety. They probably saw the men from the column running towards them and joined that line of retreat in panic. Their father later stated that they had ‘joined the party of rebels and ran off with them’. A local woman and member of Cumann na mBan, Cissie Scully, was watching the commotion from her kitchen door.

She saw the Farrells, her unarmed neighbours, running through her yard, closely followed by RIC and Black and Tans who chased after them. She also saw them being shot by these forces in Stephen Murrin’s adjoining ploughed field. If this eyewitness account is to be credited, it is clear the police considered the Farrells to be part of the drilling party, although they were clearly unarmed.

In this scenario, they were not caught in the crossfire, but were deliberately shot as they ran, desperately trying to escape from the advancing police party who were firing heavily in their direction.

Part 2 covers the aftermath of the ambush including a controversial investigation which saw the funerals of the deceased being disrupted for the bodies to be inspected. It also examines the devastating impact of the incident on the local IRA and its lasting legacy.