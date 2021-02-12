Boy (13) guilty of carrying stun gun and dealing drugs

Tom Tuite

A Dublin boy has pleaded guilty to dealing €2,000 worth of drugs and being armed with a stun gun disguised as a torch. He was 13 years of age at the time.

The boy, now aged 14, was charged with dealing cannabis, crack cocaine, and heroin, as well as carrying the weapon which is classed as a firearm.

He appeared before Judge Brendan Toale at the Dublin Children’s Court. A guilty plea was entered and the case was adjourned for a probation report.

Outlining the allegations, Garda Ciaran O’Neill told the court that he was on a routine patrol when he spotted the teenager “in what I suspected to be drug transaction”. It happened on a date in June 2019 in west Dublin.

The teenager was stopped and searched at which a quantity of cannabis was found on him.

He was taken to a Garda station for further search. Heroin worth €965, along with crack cocaine valued €263 and about €60 of cannabis was recovered.

The stun gun was also seized from him.

Weapon

Garda O’Neill explained to the court that the weapon was disguised as a torch “but the top would emit a large electric shock of some sort that would incapacitate you”.

The court heard the teen was spotted again two months later. He discarded a package in a garden, but it was retrieved and was found to contain two packets of crack cocaine, 14 wraps of heroin and a bag of cannabis.

The total street value of this seizure was €615, the court heard.

The boy was brought back to the garda station and was found to be carrying €225 in cash.

Garda O’Neill agreed with the defence barrister that the boy was aged 13 at the time.

The offences are contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act and the Firearms Act. The teen cannot be named because he is a minor.

The boy, who was accompanied to court by his mother, remains on bail.