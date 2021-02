The amount of time Carlow carers are waiting to receive benefits have been substantially cut according to new figures.

There are currently six Carlow carers waiting for their allowance application to be decided upon according to figures released recently in the Dáil.

However, in 2020 the average number of weeks to award a new Carer’s Allowance claim was seven weeks and five weeks for Carer’s Benefit, reduced from 14 weeks for Carer’s Allowance and 12 weeks for Carer’s Benefit in 2019.