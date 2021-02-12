Carlow has second highest rate of Covid-19 in country

A further 19 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Friday evening among 921 nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 23 additional deaths related to Coivd-19.

21 of these deaths occurred in February and two occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 57 – 95 years.

Carlow has the second highest rate of Covid-19 with 229 cases in the last two weeks.

The county’s Covid rate is 402 cases per 100,000 compared to the national average of 292.

Most of the recent cases have been reported in Carlow town and surrounding areas in the Carlow LEA. There were 123 cases alone between 25 January and 8 February in the LEA.

Of the cases notified today:

453 are men / 466 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

414 in Dublin, 87 in Cork, 51 in Kildare, 48 in Limerick, 47 in Meath and the remaining 274 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 959 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 53 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 9, 248,284 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

158,904 people have received their first dose

89,380 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have made progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the rate of transmission of the disease is still extremely high and the risks Covid-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed.”

“Everyone is working hard to drive down Covid-19 infection in the community, and we must all continue to limit the number of daily contacts we have. The only way to limit the spread of Covid-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow the public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home.”