Carlow success at National Enterprise Awards

It was a double delight for Carlow at the National Enterprise Awards with a brace of awards for local business people.

Killian Doyle of Irish Fluid Control and David Walsh of Netwatch & Halocare who are supported by Local Enterprise Office (Carlow) were winners at this year’s National Enterprise Awards. The awards, which took place virtually were broadcast online from the Mansion House in Dublin, are in their 22nd year and run annually by the Local Enterprise Offices.

Irish Fluid Control were awarded the Regional Winner Award. Irish Fluid Controls was founded by Killian Doyle. The company provides specialized chemical feed equipment to industry. The company manufactures turn-key chemical dosing systems, has developed a further division to complement its core manufacturing solutions, and has signed a sole distributor agreement with Suez, a global supplier of industrial water treatment chemicals and service.

Commenting on his award success, Killian Doyle of Irish Fluid Controls said: “I’m delighted to have been selected from such a high calibre of SMEs from across Ireland to receive this award which is significant acknowledgement of the achievements of our company since its establishment”.

The entrepreneur continued thanked the team at Irish Fluid Control and its network and customers.

David Walsh who was awarded the inaugural National Enterprise Awards Outstanding Achievement award was former Netwatch co-founder and CEO. Walsh, who worked closely with LEO Carlow as he built Netwatch into a global company with over 250,000 clients across 4 continents, is now co-founder and CEO of a new start-up HaloCare.

The Kerry native was honoured for his success and innovation but also his continued support of entrepreneurship in Carlow.

Congratulating the winners, cllr Tom O’Neill, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said: “I’m personally delighted for this double win for County Carlow as part of this National Awards and I’d like to acknowledge the work of these entrepreneurs, their teams and their wider support networks who support them in their entrepreneurial journey”.

Acknowledging the importance of supporting the business community, Kathleen Holohan, chief executive with Carlow County Council said: “Supporting the business community in these uncertain times is essential and we in Carlow County Council are delighted with this acknowledgement of members of our business community.”

The chief executive continued that Carlow SMEs are “the backbone of our local communities providing much needed jobs and we in Carlow County Carlow are committed to working with the enterprise community to support them in their ambition to develop and grow their businesses and showcase County Carlow as a location ideal for businesses to start, develop and grow”.

The overall winner at the National Enterprise Awards was Mullingar mobile craft canning company, Bevcraft. Established in 2016 by friends Ciaran Gorman and Darren Fenton the company has gone from strength to strength. They now work with over 250 brands to can their produce using their mobile canning technology. They are operating across five European countries and in 2021 aim to handle over 50 million cans.