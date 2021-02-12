Community fundraises to give homeless man a proper funeral

Louise Walsh

A grief-stricken community is fundraising for funeral costs to ensure a homeless “friend” is given a proper funeral.

Friends of the homeless man, only known as “Sorin Pup” want to give their soft-hearted pal a final resting place, complete with a headstone.

The community in Drogheda, Co Louth have banded together to organise a send-off for the native Moldovan who has lived on the streets of the town for the last eight years.

The 57-year-old who died after a fall in recent times, was especially well-known to residents living in the Mell area of the town and befriended local retailer Joe Murphy.

“Sorin Pup is about 15 years living on the streets here and I came to know him about eight years ago when he started visiting the shop,” he said.

“I got to know him and he was just such a gentle man who would go out of his way to help anyone.

“He insisted on never asking for State help as he said he was brought up to always work for everything he got.

“So I used to give him little jobs to do around the shop and give him meals and a bit of money. He was in the Russian army and spent two years in Israel.

“He could speak five languages and always had a smile for everyone he met.

“I used to get him to cut my garden and then the neighbours asked him to do the same. He had a great sense of humour and the only picture we have of him is pushing a trolley of cement which he dressed up to look like he was pushing a baby.

“He used to change and shave behind the shop and he became a friend to me and to others.

‘Decent man’

“We just want to get enough money to give a decent man a proper funeral and a modest headstone. It’s no more than anyone deserves.

“Everyone has been so good with donations, which we are also accepting at the shop. Can you believe even a homeless man came into me and insisted on giving me €20, despite it was nearly all he had, because he said Sorin was a good friend.”

Sorin Pup is due to be buried in Drogheda on Saturday following 12pm Mass in the town.

Almost €3000 of a €5,000 goal has been raised so far and the GofundMe page can be accessed at gofundme.com/f/burial-costs-for-sorin