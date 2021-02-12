Covid-19 breaches: Men make up three quarters of Garda fines

Three quarters of those issued with a fine for breaching Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland have been men.

More than half of all fines have been issued to people between the ages of 18 and 25.

In an update issued on Friday, An Garda Síochána said that some 6,550 fines for breaches of pandemic restrictions had been issued up to close of business on Thursday.

This number includes some 4,900 fines of €100 for non-essential travel. Gardaí said more than 500 fines of €100 and €500 had been issued for non-essential journeys to airports or ports specifically.

Some 116 fines of €500 have been handed out to people organising house parties, while 498 fines of €150 have also been issued to those attending.

A further 127 fines of €80 have been issued to people not wearing a face covering in settings where it is required.

The Limerick Garda division has handed out the highest number of fines, with 614 issued in the county.

Fines for non-essential cross-Border travel between the Republic and Northern Ireland came into operation at the beginning of the week.

Gardaí reported that for the first three days of the week, Transport Infrastructure Ireland data shows traffic volumes around the Border were down around 13 per cent, compared to the average the week before.

The number of fines for cross-Border travel to date is currently being collated and will be published in due course, a Garda statement said.

Gardaí reported attending recent breaches of public health regulations by licensed premises, restaurants, retail outlets, hair and beauty salons amongst other business premises. In all instances, files will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Three prosecutions are being taken against retail premises, following consultation with the DPP. A further 95 prosecutions of licensed premises have been directed, with 44 of these having court dates.

Patrols

Nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols are set to continue this weekend in support of public health regulations.

Deputy Commissioner of policing and security, John Twomey, said: “The vast majority of people are doing the right things. They are staying home. Making only essential journeys. Limiting their contacts. We know it is hard.

“We know it has meant huge sacrifices. We thank them for this and ask people to continue to do the right things.

“Unfortunately, there are still people in this society who are prepared to put themselves, their families, their friends and their colleagues at risk of getting Covid-19.

“Everybody in this society has an individual and collective responsibility to play their part in reducing the spread of Covid-19. Everybody in this society has an individual and collective responsibility to play their part in saving lives and reducing serious illness.

“It is long past time for those who are not playing their part to do so.”

An Garda Síochána has reiterated that Covid-19 travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or when escaping the risk of harm.

“If you have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime, irrespective of whether you may have been on breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party, An Garda Síochána is here to assist and support you, please report all such incidents,” a Garda statement said.