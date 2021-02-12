Death of Rathvilly soldier Mark Mahon

Private Mark Mahon

By Elizabeth Lee

THE defence forces community and the residents of Rathvilly and beyond are in shock today following the sudden death of a young private, Mark Mahon, who passed away while at work in Stephens Barracks, Kilkenny, yesterday, Thursday.

The 26-year-old soldier was found in an unresponsive state by his colleagues. A nurse and doctor were called to the scene and administered CPR; he was then transferred to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Mark passed away. The defence forces are providing a liaison officer to offer any assistance to his family during this difficult time.

Mark lived in Rathvilly and was the son of Rachel and Mark and the older brother to Megan. His parents are well known in the area, having owned a pet shop in Baltinglass. Mark attended secondary school in Scoil Chonglais, Baltinglass before going on to third level in GMIT in Galway.

He was an accomplished sportsman and member of Moone FC in Tullow. He also completed marathons and numerous charity events.

A statement from the defence forces outlined Mark’s short-but-brilliant career with them.

“Private Mark Mahon joined the defence forces in 2015, where he was a member of 105th recruit platoon. On completion of training he was posted to 3rd Infantry Battalion and has served as a line private in A Company. During his time in the 3rd Infantry Battalion he was a very active member of the unit, gaining a wide range of experience to the highest standards in his required military development. His expansive military training culminated in a deployment with his unit on overseas operations in the Middle East. Private Mahon served as a peacekeeper with the 115th Infantry Battalion to United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) with distinction. He was actively preparing to undergo a Potential Non-Commission Officers Course.”

Paying tribute to Private Mahon, Officer Commanding 3rd Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Declan Crummey said: “As officer commanding and on behalf of all members of the 3 Infantry Battalion and Óglaigh na hÉireann, I extend my deepest sympathies to the family, loved ones and many friends of Private Mark Mahon. Mark was an integral part of the 3 Infantry Battalion, where he served with distinction both at home and overseas. He will be sorely missed by all of his friends, comrades and colleagues serving in Stephens Barracks, Kilkenny. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Mark is survived by his parents Rachel and Mark, younger sister Megan, long-term girlfriend Katie, grandmother, grandad, aunties, uncles and cousins. He will be missed by all friends, comrades and colleagues serving in Stephens Barracks, Kilkenny.