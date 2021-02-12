Demolished building saga rumbles on

The site of 25 Dublin Street, Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

THE ongoing controversy surrounding 25 Dublin Street, Carlow was described as “dragging on for too long” at this week’s council meeting.

Cllr Fergal Browne raised the issue and asked the council’s executive for an update on the situation.

The saga has been rumbling on for almost five years, sparked following the demolition of the building by its owners Slaneygio Limited in 2016. The High Court later ruled that the demolition had been unlawful and the company was subsequently instructed to rebuild 25 Dublin Street.

Conservation architects were engaged by Carlow County Council as part of the redesign effort.

At the meeting, director of services Michael Rainey confirmed that the plans for 25 Dublin Street have been completed and passed on to the owner of the property.

“The rest is an ongoing conversation,” added Mr Rainey.

Cllr Browne reiterated that the council needs to “actively follow up on the matter”.