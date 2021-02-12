Drivers warned of icy road conditions

Gardaí are urging road users to drive safely this morning following freezing temperatures overnight.

A yellow snow and ice warning for Munster, Connacht and Leinster has now lifted, but road remain dangerous in parts.

Accumulations of snow were reported in the west and south-west of the country yesterday, however there was no major snowfall through the night.

Take care out there if taking to the roads on essential journeys. Status Yellow warnings remain in place. Snow and Ice reported along western shores affecting Galway and Mayo. Please reduce speed if driving in affected areas. #StaySafe #StayHome pic.twitter.com/saGqamR8e7 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 12, 2021

The gardaí tweeted: “Talk care out there if taking to the roads on essential journeys,” adding ice had been reported in Galway and Mayo.

Drivers are being asked to reduce their speed and to allow for greater breaking distances during the cold weather.

Temperatures are due to pick up slightly today, forecast to be between 2-6 degrees, with a few light snow flurries possible over Ulster, before cloud descends over Munster bringing patchy rain and drizzle.

For the weekend, it is expected to be unsettled and overcast with outbreaks of rain, sleet and possibly snow in areas, accompanied by strong winds.